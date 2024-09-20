Peter Chang opens tapas-style restaurant in Herndon

Prolific local Chinese chef Peter Chang opens his 12th D.C.-area restaurant on Sept. 28 in Herndon, Virginia.

The Peter Chang Herndon is in the Arrowbrook Shopping Center at 2322 Silver Arrow Way.

Like others recently opened in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Crystal City, the Herndon location will feature a tapas-style menu, with smaller, shareable plates, which is a departure from the traditional banquet-style menus at Peter Chang’s other locations.

The Peter Chang Gaithersburg location opened in April. Peter Chang’s NiHao, a more casual sit-in and takeout restaurant highlighting small plate versions of his Szechuan dishes, opened in May. It was a partnership between Chang, his daughter Lydia Change and D.C. restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang, whose other spots include Maketto, and Brothers and Sisters.

The new Herndon location will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. In addition to the Chinese tapas menu, it will include signature Peter Chang dishes like steamed BBQ pork bao, popcorn chicken broiled branzino, scallion pancakes and dan dan noodles.

Here is the Herndon menu.

Peter Chang came to the U.S. more than 30 years ago as head chef for the Chinese Embassy in D.C. The first Peter Chang restaurant opened in Charlottesville in 2011 Chang’s Dupont Circle location was added to the Michelin Guide last year, and he was a 2022 James Beard Award Finalist for Outstanding Chef.

