10 DC restaurants added to the 2023 Michelin Guide

Michelin’s secret inspectors have deemed 10 new D.C. restaurants worthy of inclusion in its 2023 restaurant guide.

The newly-recognized restaurants are not star rated yet, but are considered noteworthy enough to showcase. They are what Michelin’s inspectors found “too good to keep a secret.”

The 10 newcomers making a buzz in the District are:

Beloved BBQ — Japanese cuisine

Chang Chang — Chinese cuisine from restaurateur Peter Chang

Dear Sushi at Love, Makoto — Sushi

Grazie Nonna — Italian cuisine

Kappo — Japanese cuisine

Little Vietnam — Vietnamese cuisine

Petite Cerise — French cuisine

Rania — Indian cuisine

The Saga — Spanish cuisine

Yellow — Middle Eastern cuisine

They join eight restaurants that were added to the sneak peak version of the 2023 Michelin guide in March.

The Michelin restaurant guide now has a total of 134 restaurants that are recommended.

In all, 24 of those restaurants have star-rating status, including The Inn at Little Washington — the only top rated three-star restaurant in the region. Michelin introduced the first D.C. restaurant guide in 2016.