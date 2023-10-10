10 DC restaurants added to the 2023 Michelin Guide

Michelin’s secret inspectors have deemed 10 new D.C. restaurants worthy of inclusion in its 2023 restaurant guide.
The newly-recognized restaurants are not star rated yet, but are considered noteworthy enough to showcase. They are what Michelin’s inspectors found “too good to keep a secret.”
The 10 newcomers making a buzz in the District are:
- Beloved BBQ — Japanese cuisine
- Chang Chang — Chinese cuisine from restaurateur Peter Chang
- Dear Sushi at Love, Makoto — Sushi
- Grazie Nonna — Italian cuisine
- Kappo — Japanese cuisine
- Little Vietnam — Vietnamese cuisine
- Petite Cerise — French cuisine
- Rania — Indian cuisine
- The Saga — Spanish cuisine
- Yellow — Middle Eastern cuisine
They join eight restaurants that were added to the sneak peak version of the 2023 Michelin guide in March.
The Michelin restaurant guide now has a total of 134 restaurants that are recommended.
In all, 24 of those restaurants have star-rating status, including The Inn at Little Washington — the only top rated three-star restaurant in the region. Michelin introduced the first D.C. restaurant guide in 2016.