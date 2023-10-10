Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
10 DC restaurants added to the 2023 Michelin Guide

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 16, 2023, 11:02 AM

Michelin’s secret inspectors have deemed 10 new D.C. restaurants worthy of inclusion in its 2023 restaurant guide.

The newly-recognized restaurants are not star rated yet, but are considered noteworthy enough to showcase. They are what Michelin’s inspectors found “too good to keep a secret.”

The 10 newcomers making a buzz in the District are:

  • Beloved BBQ — Japanese cuisine
  • Chang Chang — Chinese cuisine from restaurateur Peter Chang
  • Dear Sushi at Love, Makoto — Sushi
  • Grazie Nonna — Italian cuisine
  • Kappo — Japanese cuisine
  • Little Vietnam — Vietnamese cuisine
  • Petite Cerise — French cuisine
  • Rania — Indian cuisine
  • The Saga — Spanish cuisine
  • Yellow — Middle Eastern cuisine

They join eight restaurants that were added to the sneak peak version of the 2023 Michelin guide in March.

The Michelin restaurant guide now has a total of 134 restaurants that are recommended.

In all, 24 of those restaurants have star-rating status, including The Inn at Little Washington — the only top rated three-star restaurant in the region. Michelin introduced the first D.C. restaurant guide in 2016.

