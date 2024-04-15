Peter Chang brings a tapas menu to Gaithersburg

Peter Chang’s new Gaithersburg, Maryland restaurant is his first one with a Chinese tapas-style menu, with small, shareable plates alongside traditional dim sum.

Peter Chang Gaithersburg is at 637 N. Frederick Avenue. The restaurant held a soft opening last week. Its official grand opening is April 18. (Courtesy Peter Chang) Peter Chang Gaithersburg is at 637 N. Frederick Avenue. The restaurant held a soft opening last week. Its official grand opening is April 18. (Courtesy Peter Chang) Peter Chang’s new Gaithersburg, Maryland restaurant is the popular chef’s first one with a Chinese tapas-style menu, with small, shareable plates offered alongside traditional dim sum.

Small plates, priced between priced between $7 and $9, include pork wonton, pork belly burger, spring roll and sticky rice with chicken, sausage and egg yolk.

The Gaithersburg location also serves popular Peter Chang dishes, including Chengdu garlic steamed pork belly, hot & numbing stone pot flounder, shredded tofu skin salad and steamed pork soup dumplings.

Chang, with a popular following throughout the mid-Atlantic for his Szechuan-style dishes, operates about a dozen restaurants across Virginia, Maryland and Connecticut.

Dupont Circle’s Chang Chang, his first restaurant in the District, was added to the Michelin Guide last year. Chang was a 2022 James Beard Award finalist for Outstanding Chef.

In addition to Gaithersburg, Peter Chang locations in the D.C. metro include Arlington and Rockville, Columbia, and Q by Peter Chang in Bethesda. Chang’s NiHao, a more casual Chinese sit-down and takeout restaurant in Baltimore, will open an outpost in Crystal City later this year.

The first Peter Chang’s opened in Charlottesville in 2011. Chang attended culinary school in Wuhan and worked at several luxury hotels in China. He came to the U.S. in 2001 to serve as the head chef for the Chinese Embassy.

The growing Peter Chang empire is a family-run business. His daughter Lydia Chang oversees business operations.

