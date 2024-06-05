Dulles was last year’s most expensive airport for domestic fares

Dulles International Airport tops the list for most expensive average domestic air fares in 2023, according to annual data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

BuzzFinance ranked the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. for domestic flights based on DOT data. The average round-trip domestic fare at Dulles in 2023 was $488.40, $6.38 less than 2022. The Virginia airport also ranked ninth-highest for passenger volume last year.

FinanceBuzz fare calculations were based on total ticket value at the time of purchase, including taxes and fees. It did not include airline fees for optional charges such as baggage fees or in-flight services.

Overall, the national average for domestic airfare decreased by 3.1% last year when adjusted for inflation and decreased 0.9% when not inflation-adjusted.

San Francisco International Airport was the second-most expensive airport for domestic fares last year, averaging $444.59, followed by Salt Lake City International Airport at $438.34, Charlotte Douglas International Airport at $436.34 and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport at $427.05.

The cheapest airport for domestic round-trip fares in 2023 was Orlando International, averaging $265.58, followed by Fort Lauderdale, Harry Reid in Las Vegas, Oakland International and Chicago Midway.

When adjusted for inflation, domestic air travel is considerably less expensive than it was two decades ago. In 2000, the average domestic airfare was an inflation-adjusted $600, compared to an average of just under $400 last year.

FinanceBuzz’s full list of the most expensive domestic air fares at the 45 busiest U.S. airports is online.

