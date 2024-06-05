5 more DC restaurants land in Michelin Guide

Five D.C. restaurants have been added to the 2024 Michelin Guide, meaning Michelin's secret inspectors recommend them, though they have not yet earned a rating.

They are:

Almeda — tiny restaurant with Caribbean dishes in Petworth

Balos Estaitorio — restaurant that serves Greek food in Dupont Circle

Mita — Latin American vegetarian restaurant in Shaw

Moon Rabbit — chef Kevin Tien’s reboot of his popular Vietnamese restaurant in Penn Quarter

Omakase — new Japanese restaurant at Barracks Row

The restaurants are described by Michelin inspectors as “too good to keep a secret.”

Being added to the Michelin Guide puts those restaurants in the running for future Michelin Star ratings or addition to its Bib Gourmand list of budget-friendly restaurants serving top-notch food.

The Michelin Guide now lists almost 140 D.C. restaurants that are recommended.

In all, 25 of those restaurants have star-rating status, including The Inn at Little Washington, the only top-rated three-star restaurant in the region. Michelin introduced the first D.C. restaurant guide in 2016.

Earlier this week, the James Beard Foundation honored three local chefs with James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

