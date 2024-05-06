Spring brings back more DC farmers markets; many farmers depend on them

The D.C. region has several year-round farmers markets, but spring is here and that is bringing even more seasonal markets back online.

Nonprofit FRESHFARM operates about two-dozen markets in the D.C. area, the largest network of farmers markets in the mid-Atlantic and third-largest in the country. Last year, its markets generated $28.5 million in revenue for farmers and producers, and attracted more than 1 million customers to its markets.

FRESHFARM is selective about the farmers that get stalls at its markets.

“All farmers and producers have to reapply every year,” Juliet Glass, director of communications and marketing at FRESHFARM. “We are ‘producer-only,’ so all the businesses selling at our markets must exclusively sell products that they’ve grown or made themselves, and we have a ‘local only’ requirement.”

Vendors selected pay a fee that is the equivalent of a percentage of sales. Fees do not cover all of the operating costs for the markets. FRESHFARM relies on donations, grants and public-private partnerships to cover the rest.

The regional farmers at D.C.-area markets depend on them. And many move from market to market, since markets are open different days throughout the week.

“Most of their income is made by selling directly to consumers at farmers markets,” Glass said. “We also have a wholesale program, and we place orders with them, and then we sell that food to community organizations such as senior centers and health clinics.”

Shoppers often pay a premium price for what they bring home, but that doesn’t exclude those of more modest incomes.

As a nonprofit, FRESHFARM runs several programs to reduce economic barriers.

“We are among the first in the nation to offer a matching incentive program for SNAP spending,” Glass said.

There offer a subscription program for veggies that provides a weekly bag of food. Shoppers paying for them with SNAP get it at an 80% discount.

A SNAP spending initiative called FreshMatch offers a dollar-for-dollar match for SNAP shoppers, up to $30 a day. It has other programs to provide fresh produce to neighbors in need, and operates five farmers markets in D.C.’s Wards 7 and 8.

FRESHFARM made the decision in April not to bring back the Penn Quarter farmers market, because of downtown D.C.’s slow recovery that hurt the market’s foot traffic. But FRESHFARM expanded its Ballston Market for this year, its 12th season, with more vendors, local bands and a monthly beer and wine garden.

Another D.C. farmers market, the NoMa farmers market, operated by the NoMa Business Improvement District, has also expanded.

The nearby Union District Market, on 5th Street in Northeast, is D.C.’s newest year-round market, opening last September.

Farmers markets have changed since FRESHFARM opened the first one in Dupont Circle in 1997, with just 15 farmers, evolving from just fruits and vegetables, to a robust mix including breads, dairy, eggs, meat, roasted coffee and prepared meals.

