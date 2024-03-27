Ballston farmers market expands (and you can get a free drink)

The Ballston Farmers' Market will open for its 12th season on April 4, with more vendors, local bands and a monthly Beer & Wine garden.

Starting April 4, the Ballston farmers market, one of three dozen operated by FRESHFARM, will be open every Thursday from April through November from 3-7 p.m. The market is located at 901 N Taylor Street in Welburn Square, near the Ballston Metro.

The midweek market and its hours are tailored to Ballston.

“Weekday markets in a metro-accessible park from 3-7 p.m. allows both office workers and residents to shop with and support local farmers,” Tina Leone, CEO of the Ballston BID, said.

In addition to the weekday markets, starting in May VIDA Fitness will sponsor Mega Markets on the first Thursday of each month. The Mega Markets will include live music from local groups and a Beer & Wine Garden with drink tickets distributed by vendors to shoppers who spend at least $10. Tickets for sale are also available.

This season’s last market on Thursday, Nov. 21, will also be a Mega Market.

There are about two dozen vendors for this season’s Ballston Farmers’ Market, including four new ones.

Ballston Farmers’ Market vendors also sell prepared foods, including empanadas, rice bowls, wood-fired pizza and pressed sandwiches.