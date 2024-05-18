Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC man sentenced in…

DC man sentenced in 2021 shooting that killed 1, struck another in Northeast

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

May 18, 2024, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. man was sentenced Friday in the 2021 shooting of two unarmed people, which killed one of them, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

DeJuan Bell, 47, of D.C., was sentenced to 24 years in prison and five years of supervised release on the charge of second-degree murder while armed for the Dec. 10, 2021, shooting that killed one man and struck another, according to a release.

Bell pleaded guilty on March 1.

According to the government’s evidence, on the evening of the shooting in the second floor hallway of an apartment building on 4th Street in Northeast D.C., Bell intentionally fired a handgun at least seven times at two unarmed people, striking both and killing 34-year-old Davon Childs of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Bell was also sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release for the charge of aggravated assault while armed, which will run concurrently with the first sentence, the release said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up