DC man sentenced in 2021 shooting that killed 1, struck another in Northeast

A D.C. man was sentenced Friday for a 2021 shooting that killed one man and struck another.

A D.C. man was sentenced Friday in the 2021 shooting of two unarmed people, which killed one of them, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

DeJuan Bell, 47, of D.C., was sentenced to 24 years in prison and five years of supervised release on the charge of second-degree murder while armed for the Dec. 10, 2021, shooting that killed one man and struck another, according to a release.

Bell pleaded guilty on March 1.

According to the government’s evidence, on the evening of the shooting in the second floor hallway of an apartment building on 4th Street in Northeast D.C., Bell intentionally fired a handgun at least seven times at two unarmed people, striking both and killing 34-year-old Davon Childs of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Bell was also sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release for the charge of aggravated assault while armed, which will run concurrently with the first sentence, the release said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.