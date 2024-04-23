NoMa farmers market is moving — and getting bigger

The NoMa Farmers Market will relocate to Third Street, Northeast, between M and N Streets.(Courtesy NoMa BID)

The NoMa Farmers Market, one of the newest in the D.C. area, will relocate to Third Street, Northeast, between M and N Streets — and it’s expanding.

The NoMa market will be open 4-8 p.m. every Thursday from May through October. The first day of this season is May 2.

The NoMa market was launched in 2022 by the NoMa Business Improvement District. It was held weekly its first two years at Alethia Tanner Park.

“As the market grew in popularity, we needed to expand to accommodate more vendors who wanted to join this weekly community event,” the NoMa BID said in a statement.

The new location is about three blocks from the Union Market Farmers Market on 5th Street, Northeast. The Union Market farmers market, among two dozen operated by FreshFarm is also new. The year-round market launched last September, and is open on Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.