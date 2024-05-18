Marcel’s last meal? Boudin blanc sausage with a glass of Bordeaux

Customers Venus Tuvin and Eddie Tuvin with Marcel’s server Jonathan Clayne. (Courtesy Eddie Tuvin)

Longtime fine dining D.C. French restaurant Marcel’s served its final meals on Mother’s Day, May 12, and the last diner out the door chose homemade boudin blanc sausage with a glass of Bordeaux.

The final meal was served to a longtime, and fitting customer, Eddie Tuvin and his wife Venus. Tuvin, a business banker, is a former member of La Conferie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs, an international gastronomic society founded in Paris in 1950.

The Tuvins are pictured with Jonathan Clayne, who has served meals to Marcel’s diners since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

“It brought back memories of decades of fine dining with so many legendary figures including meals with Michel Richard, Jacqueline Rodier, Eric Ripert, Jacques Pepin, to name a few. The closing of Marcel’s leaves a void at the upper end of fine dining in D.C.,” Eddie Tuvin said.

Chef and restaurateur Robert Wiedmaier opened Marcel’s at 2401 Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest in 1999. In announcing the restaurant’s closure, Wiedmaier said he was unable to reach lease terms with the building’s new owner.

The closing comes just weeks after Marcel’s was honored with The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s 2024 Milestone Award, recognizing restaurants that have reached at least 25 years of continuous operations.

Wiedmaier, named Washington’s Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association in 2009, still operates several other restaurants, including Brasserie Beck, Mussel Bar Arlington and Keystone Korner. He will open Mussel Bar and Grill in Bethesda in June.