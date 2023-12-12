Raising Cane’s to open its first DC location at Union Station

After almost two years in the works, Raising Cane's will open its first D.C. location at Union Station on Jan. 9.

Located on the east side ground level of Union Station near the Amtrak terminals, Raising Cane’s menu is almost entirely chicken fingers and fries.

Its grand openings usually draw huge first day crowds — a win not only for Raising Cane’s fans, but for Union Station, which is still recovering from a spike in retail vacancies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a historic moment for Raising Cane’s, and we’re honored to be part of this one-of-a-kind destination that sees millions of people from around the world each year,” said Dustin Shearer, divisional leader of Raising Cane’s.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is relatively new to the D.C. region, but it’s in growth mode both here and nationwide. It opened its first restaurant in Northern Virginia in Sterling last year. In October, Raising Cane’s opened a location in Fredericksburg, Virginia, one in Columbia, Maryland, in November and one in Forestville, Maryland, earlier this month.

Raising Cane’s has other existing locations across Maryland, including Gambrills, Towson, Waldorf and Westminster. One is slated to open in Manassas, Virginia, early next year.

The company was founded in 1996 and has grown to more than 750 locations, with up to 100 new locations being added.