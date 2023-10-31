Raising Cane’s opens in Fredericksburg — with more local locations to come

Fast-growing chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s has opened its newest Virginia location in Fredericksburg, with plans for several more locations in Virginia and Maryland.

The Fredericksburg restaurant is at 3071 Plank Road, near the Spotsylvania Towne Center. It has a double drive-through and covered outdoor seating. It has hired nearly 100 employees for the restaurant.

Raising Cane’s grand openings often have long and early lines. Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., the restaurant will take entries for a drawing for 20 winners who will receive free Raising Cane’s for a year. The first 100 customers who order a dine-in combo will get a free t-shirt.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chain opened its first restaurant in Northern Virginia in Sterling last year. It will open another location in Manassas early next year. Another will open in Columbia, Maryland, on Nov. 7, and Forestville, Maryland, on Dec. 5. It has existing Maryland locations in Gambrills, Towson, Waldorf and Westminster.

Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 and has grown to more than 750 locations, with up to 100 new locations this year.

Raising Cane’s calls its meals ONE LOVE crave-able chicken finger meals. It said its Cane’s Sauce (a catsup and mayonnaise concoction) has been named the No. 1 most crave-able sauce in the restaurant industry. Its menu is almost entirely chicken finger dishes and combos, with one fried chicken sandwich, and drinks such as lemonade and sweet tea.