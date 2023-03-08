8 DC restaurants added to 2023 Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide is teasing its forthcoming 2023 restaurant guide by recognizing eight additional D.C. restaurants it considers noteworthy.

The newly-recognized restaurants have not earned any Michelin Stars or its Bib Gourmand award. Rather, the additions are meant to showcase the D.C. restaurants Michelin inspectors in the past year “found too good to keep a secret.”

The new additions, in alphabetical order are:

Bar Spero at 250 Massachusetts Avenue, NW: Contemporary cuisine

Causa at 920 Blagden Alley, NW: Peruvian cuisine

La Tejana at 3211 Mt. Pleasant Street, NW: Mexican cuisine

Mandu at 453 K Street, NW: Korean cuisine

Opal at 5534 Connecticut Avenue, NW: American cuisine

New Heights at 2317 Calvert Street, NW: American cuisine

St. James at 2017 14th Street, NW: Caribbean cuisine

Tigerella at 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW: Italian cuisine

The Michelin Bib Gourmand and Michelin Star announcements come out this spring.

In 2022, Michelin added four new one-star restaurants to its D.C. guide: Albi, Imperfecto, Oyster Oyster, and Reverie.

In all, 24 D.C. restaurants in the 2022 Michelin Guide had star status, including The Inn at Little Washington, the only top-rated three-star restaurant. All 24 restaurants on the 2022 list retained their previous star status, though three restaurants fell off the 2022 guide: Sushi Taro, Komi, which reopened as a more casual restaurant named Happy Gyro, and Plume, which was inside the Jefferson Hotel that closed in 2021.

Michelin introduced the first D.C. restaurant guide in 2016.

Ahead of the release of the 2023 guide, here is a look back at Michelin’s 2020 Starred restaurants.