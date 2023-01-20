UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Business & Finance » DC Restaurant Week ends…

DC Restaurant Week ends soon — but don’t despair foodies, there’s more to come

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 20, 2023, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s Winter Restaurant Week wraps up Jan. 22, with 270 restaurants throughout the metro area hoping to have won new followers with their discounted, multicourse offerings.

Now, foodies can put Alexandria and Fairfax City on their calendars.

Alexandria Restaurant Week first launched in 2009. It runs Jan. 20 through Jan. 29 — across 10 days, including two weekends — with 80 participating restaurants offering $25, $35 or $45 prix fixe dinner menus. The special menus are available for in-person dining.

The range in price reflects the broad range of restaurants participating, from fast casual to fine dining restaurants throughout Alexandria, including Carlyle and Eisenhower, Old Town, Del Ray and the West End.

A little further down the calendar, the sixth annual Fairfax City Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled for March 6 through March 12. Participating Fairfax City restaurants will offer $25 prix fixe brunch and lunch specials, and $40 multicourse dinner menus. Some specialty restaurants will offer a “Two for $10” menu.

More than two dozen Fairfax City restaurants are participating this year. Fairfax City Restaurant Week is co-sponsored by the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority and the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up