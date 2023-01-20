DC Restaurant Week ends soon — but don’t despair foodies, there’s more to come

DC Restaurant Week ends soon, but foodies can still get their fix with upcoming restaurant deals in Alexandria and Fairfax.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s Winter Restaurant Week wraps up Jan. 22, with 270 restaurants throughout the metro area hoping to have won new followers with their discounted, multicourse offerings.

Now, foodies can put Alexandria and Fairfax City on their calendars.

Alexandria Restaurant Week first launched in 2009. It runs Jan. 20 through Jan. 29 — across 10 days, including two weekends — with 80 participating restaurants offering $25, $35 or $45 prix fixe dinner menus. The special menus are available for in-person dining.

The range in price reflects the broad range of restaurants participating, from fast casual to fine dining restaurants throughout Alexandria, including Carlyle and Eisenhower, Old Town, Del Ray and the West End.

A little further down the calendar, the sixth annual Fairfax City Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled for March 6 through March 12. Participating Fairfax City restaurants will offer $25 prix fixe brunch and lunch specials, and $40 multicourse dinner menus. Some specialty restaurants will offer a “Two for $10” menu.

More than two dozen Fairfax City restaurants are participating this year. Fairfax City Restaurant Week is co-sponsored by the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority and the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce.