Business & Finance

Tysons food hall Urbanspace is reopening, with old and new vendors

Jeff Clabaugh

March 7, 2022, 9:37 AM

Urbanspace is reopening its Tysons Galleria location. Returning are Andy's Pizza and Donburi. New additions include Empanadas de Mendoza and London Chippy. (Courtesy Urbanspace)
Food Hall Urbanspace, which temporarily closed at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, will reopen its Tysons Galleria location March 22 with original vendors and some new ones.

Among notables is Hei Hei Tiger, an offshoot of Cantonese restaurant Tiger Fork in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, which opened at Urbanspace just briefly in February 2020, before the onset of the pandemic. It plans to reopen its Urbanspace food stall and bar sometime this spring.

Andy’s Pizza, one of the original Urbanspace vendors and Adams Morgan’s Japanese comfort food restaurant Donburi, also an original, will be joined by four new additions initially.

Andy’s Pizza, also available at three locations in D.C., recently won the top prize for traditional pizza at the annual International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

New Urbanspace additions include Empanadas de Mendoza, run by husband-and-wife duo Gabriela and Tyler Steelman, who have been selling baked or deep-fried Argentinian empanadas at farmers markets since 2013, and London Chippy, a successful food truck operation run by British-born Chef Anthony Robinson, serving fish and chips and its signature “crabby fries.”

Hedzole, a West African concept by Candice Mensah who says her dishes are inspired by her mom’s cooking, and with a farmers market following, will start as a weekend-only pop-up through June.

A former Urbanspace assistant general manager, Victoria Smith, will open her own stall, Twelve Twenty Coffee, with coffees such as maple lattes and chicken salad sandwiches.

The Tysons Urbanspace opened in late 2018, replacing Mike Isabella’s shuttered Isabella Eatery.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

