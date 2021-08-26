CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
DC-area Andy’s Pizza wins top prize with next to no toppings

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 26, 2021, 2:30 PM

Andy’s Pizza owner Andy Brown. (Courtesy Andy’s Pizza)

Andy’s Pizza, available at three locations in D.C., and one in Tysons, brought home the top prize for a traditional pizza at the annual International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas this month, and owner Andy Brown kept it simple.

It was his New York-style cheese pizza that won.

Brown won the top prize in the traditional pizza category in both the Northeast region and national competitions. First place came with a trophy and $7,500.

“It didn’t feel right to compete with something we don’t sell or pride ourselves on,” Brown said. “We won with the exact same cheese pizza that’s available by the slice at all of our pizzerias.”

Brown uses dough that is cold fermented for 72 hours and cooked in a New York deck oven, which creates a crisp crust and soft interior.

The original Andy’s Pizza is a pizza counter at the Urbanspace food hall at Tysons Galleria.

It is also available through partnerships at Atlas Brew Works in Navy Yard, the Shaw bar Echo Park, and the newest partnership inside a Streets Market grocery store in NoMa. (Echo Park is closed for the month of August, but Andy’s Pizza is still available at that location.)

Brown is happy to sell his pizza to anyone, but he’d prefer people order to dine-in or carry out. “If you must choose delivery, we’re sealing every box with our reheat sticker for the best at-home experience,” he said.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

