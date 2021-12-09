Michelin Guide adds 4 new DC restaurants

Michelin says adding restaurants in D.C. in the “new” category throughout the year reveals new culinary gems.

Michelin Guide inspectors have added four D.C. restaurants that are highlighted as new to try on the guide’s website.

The restaurants are not starred or Bib Gourmand restaurants — at least not yet — but are featured as new restaurants that inspectors deem worthy as new discoveries in the District. They are:

Caribbean cuisine restaurant Bammy’s in Navy Yard

in Navy Yard New Orleans cuisine restaurant Dauphine’s , at 15th and L Streets Northwest in downtown D.C.

, at 15th and L Streets Northwest in downtown D.C. Chef Kevin Tien’s Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit , at The Wharf on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront

, at The Wharf on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront Vegetarian-focused Oyster Oyster, at City Market at O on 8th Street, Northwest.

“As the restaurant industry continues to face unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, we hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The Michelin Guides.

Michelin will announce any additions — or subtractions — to its starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants in D.C. next spring.

In April, it added four additional starred restaurants to its D.C. guide, bringing the total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in D.C. to 23. It also added four restaurants to its D.C. Bib Gourmand list, for restaurants that offer great food at reasonable prices.

The first Michelin Guide for D.C. restaurants debuted in 2016.

You probably wouldn’t know a Michelin inspector if you saw one at a restaurant. But Michelin did give WTOP a few clues on how to possibly spot one.