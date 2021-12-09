CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Business & Finance » Michelin Guide adds 4…

Michelin Guide adds 4 new DC restaurants

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 9, 2021, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Bammy’s co-executive chefs Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan. (Courtesy Bammy’s)

Michelin Guide inspectors have added four D.C. restaurants that are highlighted as new to try on the guide’s website.

The restaurants are not starred or Bib Gourmand restaurants — at least not yet — but are featured as new restaurants that inspectors deem worthy as new discoveries in the District. They are:

  • Caribbean cuisine restaurant Bammy’s in Navy Yard
  • New Orleans cuisine restaurant Dauphine’s, at 15th and L Streets Northwest in downtown D.C.
  • Chef Kevin Tien’s Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit, at The Wharf on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront
  • Vegetarian-focused Oyster Oyster, at City Market at O on 8th Street, Northwest.

Michelin said adding restaurants in D.C. in the “new” category throughout the year reveals new culinary gems.

“As the restaurant industry continues to face unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, we hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The Michelin Guides.

Michelin will announce any additions — or subtractions — to its starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants in D.C. next spring.

In April, it added four additional starred restaurants to its D.C. guide, bringing the total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in D.C. to 23. It also added four restaurants to its D.C. Bib Gourmand list, for restaurants that offer great food at reasonable prices.

The first Michelin Guide for D.C. restaurants debuted in 2016.

You probably wouldn’t know a Michelin inspector if you saw one at a restaurant. But Michelin did give WTOP a few clues on how to possibly spot one.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up