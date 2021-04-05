5 restaurants in DC earn new stars from Michelin guide

The Michelin guide on Thursday honored four D.C. restaurants with one star, and one with two.

The guide on Thursday honored four restaurants with one star, and one with two.

The one-star restaurants:

Cranes, at 724 9th St. NW, in Chinatown, which Michelin described as a “Spanish kaiseki” restaurant under Chef Pepe Moncayo;

Elcielo D.C., at 1280 4th St. NE, near Union Market, with a tasting menu inspired by Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos’ native Colombia;

Rooster & Owl, at 2436 14th St. NW, in Columbia Heights, with “a contemporary menu of global influences from Asia to Europe and everywhere in between” from Carey and Yuan Tang;

Xiquet, at 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW, in Glover Park, with a menu focusing on the Valencia region of Spain from Chef Danny Lledó.

Two stars were awarded to Jônt, at 1906 14th St. NW, just south of U Street, with a “creative, bold and beautiful” menu from Chef Ryan Ratino. Ratino also runs the one-star restaurant Bresca, downstairs from Jônt.

This brings the District’s total of starred restaurants to 23, Michelin said. You can find them all on the Michelin site.