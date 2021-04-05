CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Food & Restaurant News » 5 restaurants in DC…

5 restaurants in DC earn new stars from Michelin guide

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 22, 2021, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Five restaurants in D.C. have earned stars from the Michelin Guide for the first time.

The guide on Thursday honored four restaurants with one star, and one with two.

The one-star restaurants:

  • Cranes, at 724 9th St. NW, in Chinatown, which Michelin described as a “Spanish kaiseki” restaurant under Chef Pepe Moncayo;
  • Elcielo D.C., at 1280 4th St. NE, near Union Market, with a tasting menu inspired by Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos’ native Colombia;
  • Rooster & Owl, at 2436 14th St. NW, in Columbia Heights, with “a contemporary menu of global influences from Asia to Europe and everywhere in between” from Carey and Yuan Tang;
  • Xiquet, at 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW, in Glover Park, with a menu focusing on the Valencia region of Spain from Chef Danny Lledó.

Two stars were awarded to Jônt, at 1906 14th St. NW, just south of U Street, with a “creative, bold and beautiful” menu from Chef Ryan Ratino. Ratino also runs the one-star restaurant Bresca, downstairs from Jônt.

This brings the District’s total of starred restaurants to 23, Michelin said. You can find them all on the Michelin site.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bill to strengthen IG independence seeks to correct ‘unconscionable’ long-term vacancies

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

FBI sees Huntsville expansion as way to consolidate and streamline training outside D.C.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up