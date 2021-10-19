Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » Downtown Silver Spring is…

Downtown Silver Spring is getting a big food hall

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 19, 2021, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 13,000-square-foot food hall with multiple vendors will open next spring on the second level of the Ellsworth Place shopping center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The shopping center at 8661 Colesville Road is about a block away from The Fillmore Silver Spring music venue.

GBT Realty Corp. acquired the center in 2018. The food hall will be managed by Cana Development, which is also running the recently opened Western Market in D.C..’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

GBT has not announced the restaurants that will be part of the food hall, named Commas, but said it will draw on local food and beverage merchants for a mix of international cuisines, including Ethiopian, Korean, Malaysian and Salvadoran.

Commas will have a total of seven seating areas and a central bar, which will do double-duty with happy hours and late-night bar service.

The Ellsworth Place shopping center in Silver Spring will be home to a new food hall next year. (Courtesy Google Maps)

“When we acquired the shopping center, we really saw the potential for Ellsworth Place to become an integral part of tis active neighborhood through a variety of strategies,” said Trey Culpepper, GBT Vice President.

“Food is connector, and people gather around food.”

The name “Commas” is named for the symbol used to separate items in a list, a reference to the number of ways to dine and socialize at the food hall.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

When it comes to supply chain risks, agencies need to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up