Downtown Silver Spring is getting a big food hall

A 13,000-square-foot food hall with multiple vendors will open next spring on the second level of the Ellsworth Place shopping center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The shopping center at 8661 Colesville Road is about a block away from The Fillmore Silver Spring music venue.

GBT Realty Corp. acquired the center in 2018. The food hall will be managed by Cana Development, which is also running the recently opened Western Market in D.C..’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

GBT has not announced the restaurants that will be part of the food hall, named Commas, but said it will draw on local food and beverage merchants for a mix of international cuisines, including Ethiopian, Korean, Malaysian and Salvadoran.

Commas will have a total of seven seating areas and a central bar, which will do double-duty with happy hours and late-night bar service.

“When we acquired the shopping center, we really saw the potential for Ellsworth Place to become an integral part of tis active neighborhood through a variety of strategies,” said Trey Culpepper, GBT Vice President.

“Food is connector, and people gather around food.”

The name “Commas” is named for the symbol used to separate items in a list, a reference to the number of ways to dine and socialize at the food hall.