Roaming Rooster to add 3 locations in Md., DC

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 27, 2021, 8:54 AM

Family-owned fried chicken sandwich restaurant Roaming Rooster, currently with three brick-and-mortar locations, is adding three new storefronts.

Roaming Rooster began as a D.C. food truck in 2015, serving free-range, grain-fed buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, and quickly expanded to three food trucks. It opened its first physical restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia, and currently has D.C. locations in Tenleytown and U Street.

This fall, Roaming Rooster opens a location in Maryland’s North Bethesda, at Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose. Two more D.C. locations are opening soon in the new Western Market Food Hall in Foggy Bottom and the Skyland Town Center.

The Pike & Rose location marks its first in Maryland.

Roaming Rooster will join two dozen other restaurants at Pike & Rose, including the soon-to-open Call Your Mother bagel shop and deli, its fourth D.C.-area location.

Roaming Rooster, judged D.C.’s favorite fried chicken sandwich in a Washington City Paper reader poll, serves a handful of takes on fried chicken sandwiches, including buffalo, honey butter and Nashville hot, with a choice of mild, medium or hot sauce.

It also has wings, tenders and an all-week breakfast menu.

