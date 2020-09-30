CORONAVIRUS NEWS: U Street Music Hall announces closure | Montgomery Co. discourages trick-or-treating | Latest test results in DC region
Safeway now selling $140 COVID-19 at-home test kit

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 30, 2020, 12:40 PM

The saliva-based tests Safeway is offering are in partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics. This is what it looks like unboxed. (Courtesy Phosphorus Diagnostics)

Safeway pharmacies throughout D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware are now selling an at-home COVID-19 test kit for $139.99.

The saliva-based tests Safeway is offering are in partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics.

Test results are available in 72 hours or less, according to Safeway.

Getting a test kit — and results — is fairly straight forward. The first step is completing a short online medical questionnaire, and then requesting the kit from the location of the customer’s choice.

Safeway will contact buyers for payment information and send notification when the test is ready for either pickup or delivery. It did not say how long it takes from requesting a test kit to getting it.

Once received, customers complete the sample collection and send it to the lab in the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope.

Safeway will provide test results either by email or text.

Here’s what the test kit’s packaging looks like. (Courtesy Phosphorus Diagnostics)

A Safeway pharmacist will also be available for follow-up questions.

Safeway pharmacies will not bill insurance companies directly for the test. The cost is out of pocket, but may be reimbursable by individual insurance companies.

Phosphorus Diagnostics received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in June.

Albertsons Companies, Safeway’s parent company, said it expects to roll out the test kits to all markets where it has stores across the U.S. in October.

