Call Your Mother opens Georgetown location

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 28, 2020, 2:00 PM

Call Your Mother, which calls itself a “Jew-ish” deli and is popular for its wood-fired bagels, opens its fourth D.C.-area location on Wednesday.

The 1,100 square foot spot is at 3428 O St. Northwest, in the former GreenWork Florals shop.

Call Your Mother’s original location opened in late 2018 in D.C.’s Park View neighborhood at 3301 Georgia Ave. Northwest.

It expanded to a second location on 8th Street Southeast on Capitol Hill in April, and earlier this month, it opened a Bethesda outpost in a bright pink trolley car on Old Georgetown Road.

“We’re excited to become a part of this community. It feels like this space was meant for us,” said Daniela Moreira, co-owner and executive chef of Call Your Mother. “The neighborhood is so beautiful and already complemented by this stunning pink building, a color that’s been a part of our brand from the beginning. We didn’t have to change a thing.”

Moreira and co-owner Andrew Dana raised $1.35 million for expansion plans last year.

Call Your Mother was the only D.C.-area restaurant to make Bon Appetit’s 2019 list of 50 Best New Restaurants.

The Georgetown location will remain a pickup-only shop, even after restaurant restrictions are lifted.

