Bagel shop only DC restaurant on Bon Appetit’s 2019 list

Bagel and sandwich shop Call Your Mother, in D.C.’s Parkview neighborhood, is the only D.C.-area restaurant to make Bon Appetit’s 2019 list of “50 Best New Restaurants.”

A total of 5 D.C. restaurants made Bon Appettit’s 2018 list.

Baltimore outdid D.C. this time around, with four restaurants on Bon Appetit’s 50 Best list.

Baltimore restaurants making the list are Fadensonnen, a beer garden; Larder, a cafe; and coffee shop Sophomore Coffee. All three share space in Baltimore’s Charles Village neighborhood. Close-by neighborhood bistro and wine bar Le Comptoir du Vin also made the list.

For Call Your Mother, it is the second foodie publication accolade this year. In July, it made Eater’s list of the “16 Best New Restaurants in the U.S.”

Call Your Mother, which opened its first location at 3301 Georgia Ave. in October 2018, recently signed a lease for a second location in Georgetown.

