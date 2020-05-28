Masks will be required at Reagan National, Dulles airports

Face masks or coverings will now be required at Dulles International and Reagan National airports starting May 29.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) said it is in accordance with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate that protective face coverings be worn in indoor public spaces. Exceptions include children under age 10 and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering.

Most airlines now require passengers to wear face masks onboard and during the boarding process, but up until now, it was only encouraged before boarding in the airports.

Passengers may be asked to adjust masks when going through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints as part of the passenger identification process.

MWAA said masks can be temporarily removed while stationary and at least 6 feet from others in the terminal while eating and drinking.

Dulles airport has increased sanitation of its mobile lounges, including the use of self-drying disinfectant spray. Shuttle buses at both airports have been eliminated.

Both airports now also charge economy parking rates at lots and garages that are within walking distance of the terminals.

Plexiglass barriers are also being installed at airline ticket counters, airline gate boarding podiums and at TSA podiums.

More information about face mask requirements at Reagan National and Dulles is posted online.