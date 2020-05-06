Downtown DC economy operating at 10% of pre-emergency level

The Downtown DC Business Improvement District estimates the downtown D.C. economy is operating at less than 10% of its pre-emergency levels.

The Downtown DC Business Improvement District has begun economy tracking during the COVID-19 emergency, and as of April 24, it estimates the downtown D.C. economy is operating at less than 10% of its pre-emergency levels.

While many restaurants are trying to get by with takeout and delivery only, the Downtown DC BiD reports 41% of restaurants in downtown D.C. are completely closed.

Those restaurants open with takeout and delivery are pulling in just 10% to 20% of prior sales, the BID estimates.

About two-thirds of the 31 hotels in downtown D.C. remain open, with 38% completely closed to guests for now. For those hotels that are open, occupancy rates are just 10% to 20%.

As for retail stores, the BID reports only 26% of stores are open, with almost all retail stores in Gallery Place, CityCenterDC and the F Street corridor closed.

The vast majority of downtown D.C. is office tenant space, about 76%, and office buildings are largely closed except for essential workers.

Downtown museums, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Capital One Arena and other theater and music venues are all closed.

