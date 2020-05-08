Arlington County taking grant applications from pandemic-stricken businesses

Arlington County is taking applications for up to 120 grants worth $10,000 each to small businesses and nonprofits in the county affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who receive the grants will be chosen through a competitive process.

The Arlington County Board recently approved the Emergency GRANT (Giving Resiliency Assets Near Term) Program to provide immediate financial assistance to small businesses and nonprofits. A total of $1.2 million is available from Arlington County, the Industrial Development Authority and the Rosslyn and Crystal City business improvement districts.

The grants are available to companies selected that have fewer than 50 employees, but the money can be used for salaries and benefits as well as other capital and operating expenses.

Companies that apply must show revenue losses of 35% or more because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications will be evaluated through a process that includes a weighted scoring system, looking at a number of factors, such as the number of jobs that would be retained or supported with the money, the length of time the business has operated in Arlington County and how the money will be used.

Applications are being accepted online through May 17. Grant award decisions will be made in mid-June.

