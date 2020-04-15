Revel makes free mopeds available to DC restaurant food delivery drivers

The shared moped company Revel is making mopeds available for free to D.C. restaurants to use for food delivery.

Shared moped company Revel, which received District Department of Transportation approval to roll out a fleet of mopeds in D.C. last fall, is making mopeds available for free to D.C. restaurants to use for food delivery.

The month-long free memberships also are available to restaurants in Oakland, California; Austin, Texas; and in Revel’s hometown of New York City.

So far, only one restaurant group in D.C. has signed up for the free mopeds: Georgetown Events, whose restaurants include Jetties, Surfside, Millie’s and Due South.

“With D.C.’s restaurants closed for in-person dining and people staying home for the foreseeable future, takeout and deliveries are our only lifelines,” said Georgetown Events owner Bo Blair.

“Revel’s service allows us to stay open, keep our staff employed, and continue delivering great food to Washingtonians.”

The free mopeds allow restaurants to handle delivery with their own employees in addition to, or even instead of, using third-party delivery services such as Door Dash and Postmates, which charge restaurants sign-up fees and commissions on each delivery.

Revel is currently permitted to operate up to 600 mopeds across D.C.’s eight wards.

Riders must be licensed drivers at least 21 and are required to pass a safe driving record background check.

