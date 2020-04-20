Coronavirus-delayed DC Bike Ride rescheduled for November

The District’s annual DC Bike Ride, originally scheduled for May 15 but sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for this fall.
DC Bike Ride, a yearly event sponsored by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Events DC, will now be held on Nov. 21. This is the ride’s fifth year.
All registrations will be honored for the rescheduled event in November. Those already registered but who can’t take part in November will get a 100% deferral to the 2021 DC Bike Ride on May 15, 2021, though they must complete a deferral form on the DC Bike Ride website by April 24.
“The health and safety of all DC Bike Ride participants is our highest priority,” said Chris Browne, managing director of DC Bike Rode.
“This event is a celebration of community and wellness, and we are looking forward to reuniting with our DC Bike Ride family this fall when it’s safe for everyone to participate.”
May is National Bike Month, and the local event won’t be entirely lost this month.
DC Bike Ride is launching a series of virtual activities. In May, it will announce weekly activities on social media and on its website.
DC Bike Ride is a 20-mile course around traffic free D.C. streets that ends at the U.S. Capitol with a festival.
To date, the event has donated more than $120,000 to various organizations, including the Washington Area Bicyclist Association and the Wounded Warrior Project.
