Windows Catering gets $100,000 donation from customer for hospital worker meals

Alexandria, Virginia-based Windows Catering has received a $100,000 gift from an anonymous customer and is using the funds to provide thousands of meals to area hospital workers.

Windows is working with United Way of the National Capital Area to distribute the fresh meals to doctors and nurses, as well as medical staff such as front desk personnel, custodians, security workers and other employees responding to the increase in health care needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

United Way and Windows expect to provide 8,000 meals over the next three weeks to medical facilities in Maryland, Virginia and the District.

It has already delivered meals to Children’s National Hospital and MedStar Washington Hospital Center, which each received a total of 500 meals.

It is delivering lunch meals this week and will start delivering both lunch and dinner meals starting April 20.

On the list next week are George Washington University Hospital, Doctor’s Community Hospital and MedStar Southern Maryland. The following week, meals will be delivered to five Inova Health Systems locations in Virginia.

“Windows and United Way have enjoyed a 20-year relationship, and by providing healthy meals to first responders in the metropolitan Washington D.C. area, we have an opportunity to expand our partnership and give back to the community that has supported us for many years,” said Windows Catering CEO Andrew Gerstel.

United Way National Capital Area has information on donating to its United Way NCA Emergency Assistance Fund online.

