Amazon donates $1M to DC-area coronavirus efforts

Amazon, which has its second headquarters in Virginia's Arlington County, donated $1 million for emergency COVID-19 response efforts in the D.C. area.

Food banks will get cash-in-kind donations.

The $1 million has gone to the D.C.-area’s four largest community foundations:

ACT for Alexandria;

Arlington Community Foundation;

Community Foundation for Northern Virginia;

Greater Washington Community Foundation.

The donations will be used to address issues such as food insecurity, housing and emergency financial assistance.

Amazon will provide cash and merchandise donations to food banks in the D.C. region, including the Capital Area Food Bank, DC Central Kitchen, the Arlington Food Assistance Center, Martha’s Table and Central Union Mission.

Martha’s Table will be able to provide gift cards, diapers, wipes, baby formula and cash directly to enrolled families. Central Union Mission will use the Amazon donations to continue providing shelter and hot meals to more than 170 people each night.

Other groups will use the donations for pop-up food distribution sites, paying staff members and capital expenses.

“The Washington, D.C. area is our new home, and we must rally together to support our neighbors during this difficult time for our region and around the world,” said Jay Carney, Amazon senior Vice President of global corporate affairs.

Amazon also recently contributed $1 million to a COVID-19 response fund in its other headquarters city Seattle.

