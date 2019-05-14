14th Street gets a Bluestone Lane (and its avocado toast)

Bluestone Lane Cafe is set to open its fifth D.C. location, on 14th Street NW, this summer. Bluestone is popular with fans for its cold-pressed juices, organic teas and healthy breakfast items.

New York-based coffee chain Bluestone Lane Cafe likes the D.C. market. Just a year and a half after opening its first D.C. location in the West End, it is set to open its fifth D.C. location — on 14th Street NW — this summer.

Bluestone Lane will open at Fivesquares Development’s mixed-use development Liz, on the corner of 14th and R streets, joining Sephora, which will also occupy retail space.

Liz, named after Elizabeth Taylor, is the Whitman-Walker-anchored, seven-story project that includes 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and cultural space. It also includes 78 apartments and outdoor space with public art.

Elizabeth Taylor, an HIV/AIDS activist, helped finance the original Elizabeth Taylor Medical Center on 14th Street, which opened 25 years ago.

That building, and another historical structure, the Belmont Garage, have been incorporated into the new development.

Bluestone Lane will occupy about 2,800 square feet with indoor seating and a large outdoor terrace.

In addition to its gourmet coffees, Bluestone is popular with fans for its cold-pressed juices, organic teas and healthy breakfast items. Its signature dish, the “Classic Avocado Smash,” is served on multigrain toast with heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta, sunflower sprouts and olive oil.

Its other D.C. locations are in Georgetown, Dupont Circle, Navy Yard and West End.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.