DC’s iconic Loeb’s Deli turns 60

It was May 12, 1959, when Walter and Sigrid Loeb opened the original location of Loeb’s Deli at 617 15th St. NW, at the corner of 15th and G. Sixty years and two locations later, it is still a family affair.
Loeb’s Deli is one of the few New York-style delis left from that era that is still open in D.C., and it has gained a following over the years for its corned beef, pastrami and its matzo ball soup.
And it sells a lot of it.
“We serve approximately 400 pounds of pastrami a week, and anywhere from 100 to 200 matzo balls every day,” Marlene Loeb, who now runs Loeb’s Deli with her two brothers, David and Steve, told WTOP.