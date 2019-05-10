202
Home » Business & Finance » DC's iconic Loeb's Deli…

DC’s iconic Loeb’s Deli turns 60

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 10, 2019 8:39 am 05/10/2019 08:39am
6 Shares

It was May 12, 1959, when Walter and Sigrid Loeb opened the original location of Loeb’s Deli at 617 15th St. NW, at the corner of 15th and G. Sixty years and two locations later, it is still a family affair.

Loeb’s Deli is one of the few New York-style delis left from that era that is still open in D.C., and it has gained a following over the years for its corned beef, pastrami and its matzo ball soup.

And it sells a lot of it.

“We serve approximately 400 pounds of pastrami a week, and anywhere from 100 to 200 matzo balls every day,”  Marlene Loeb, who now runs Loeb’s Deli with her two brothers, David and Steve, told WTOP.

Loeb’s matzo ball soup made The Washington Post Going Out Guide’s three favorites list in 2016.

Walter and Sigrid Loeb died in 2003 and 2005.

“It was difficult learning the business from our parents,” David Loeb said, “but for our business to last 60 years certainly shows that we learned the right way.”

Loeb’s has been popular with ordinary downtown office workers, bureaucrats, lobbyists, police and tourists.

“Just this week, a gentleman came in and told me he had been eating at Loeb’s since 1968,” Marlene Loeb said. “This made my whole day, but I couldn’t tell him I was just 2 years old then.”

Loeb’s original 1959 menu lists either a corned beef or pastrami sandwich for 90 cents.

Loeb’s remained at its original 15th Street location until a building renovation forced it out in 1979.

It eventually relocated nearby at 832 15th St. NW, where it settled in for 32 years. In 2010, Loeb’s Deli moved to its current location at 1712 Eye St. NW.

Loeb’s will mark its 60th anniversary May 10 with food specials and giveaways.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh Living News Local News Loeb's Deli restaurants Sigrid Loeb Walter Loeb Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 local deaths of note
2019 Met Gala
Celebrity birthdays May 12-18
Today in History: May 12
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Celebrity deaths
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600