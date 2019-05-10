DC’s iconic Loeb’s Deli turns 60

Loeb's Deli is one of the few New York-style delis left from that era that is still open in D.C., and it has gained a following over the years for its corned beef, pastrami and its matzo ball soup.

Located at 617 15th St., N.W., at the corner of 15th and G, Loeb’s is celebrating serving the community for more than 60 years. (Courtesy Wikicommons/John Phelan)

It was May 12, 1959, when Walter and Sigrid Loeb opened the original location of Loeb’s Deli at 617 15th St. NW, at the corner of 15th and G. Sixty years and two locations later, it is still a family affair.

Loeb’s Deli is one of the few New York-style delis left from that era that is still open in D.C., and it has gained a following over the years for its corned beef, pastrami and its matzo ball soup.

And it sells a lot of it.

“We serve approximately 400 pounds of pastrami a week, and anywhere from 100 to 200 matzo balls every day,” Marlene Loeb, who now runs Loeb’s Deli with her two brothers, David and Steve, told WTOP.

Loeb’s matzo ball soup made The Washington Post Going Out Guide’s three favorites list in 2016.

Walter and Sigrid Loeb died in 2003 and 2005.

“It was difficult learning the business from our parents,” David Loeb said, “but for our business to last 60 years certainly shows that we learned the right way.”

Loeb’s has been popular with ordinary downtown office workers, bureaucrats, lobbyists, police and tourists.

“Just this week, a gentleman came in and told me he had been eating at Loeb’s since 1968,” Marlene Loeb said. “This made my whole day, but I couldn’t tell him I was just 2 years old then.”

Loeb’s original 1959 menu lists either a corned beef or pastrami sandwich for 90 cents.

Loeb’s remained at its original 15th Street location until a building renovation forced it out in 1979.

It eventually relocated nearby at 832 15th St. NW, where it settled in for 32 years. In 2010, Loeb’s Deli moved to its current location at 1712 Eye St. NW.

Loeb’s will mark its 60th anniversary May 10 with food specials and giveaways.

