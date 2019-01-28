New Whitman-Walker project on 14th Street has a name: Liz

The blocklong development at 14th and R streets Northwest is a seven-floor project that includes 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and cultural space. It will also comprise apartments and offices.

WASHINGTON — The new Whitman-Walker Health System-anchored development on 14th Street Northwest is now officially known as “Liz.”

The blocklong development at 14th and R streets Northwest is a seven-floor project that includes 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and cultural space. Four floors will comprise 78 apartments, and an additional 60,000 square feet across two floors is office space.

Whitman-Walker will occupy the second floor for its staff, legal services, public benefits and research programs.

Liz also includes outdoor space with public art and seating areas.

The project is a joint venture between Whitman-Walker and Fivesquares Development.

The name pays homage to Elizabeth Taylor. The actress and HIV/AIDS activist helped finance the original Elizabeth Taylor Medical Center on 14th Street, which opened 25 years ago.

“We are furthering our commitment to the neighborhood and celebrating our mission [in] a meaningful and sustainable way,” said Whitman-Walker chief executive Don Blanchon.

“Liz will give us a unique opportunity to generate resources to support and expand services for many generations to come.”

The development also preserves two historical structures — the former Elizabeth Taylor Medical Center building and the Belmont Garage.

