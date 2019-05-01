During national burger month, DC restaurant features $45 burger

BLT Prime by David Burke at the Trump International Hotel is offering up the BLT Prime Decadence, an off-the-menu burger that costs $45.

May is National Hamburger Month, and a D.C. restaurant is marking it with a pricey burger.

BLT Prime by David Burke at the Trump International Hotel is offering up the BLT Prime Decadence, an off-the-menu burger that costs $45.

The burger is made with dry-aged prime beef, topped with seared foie gras, candied bacon and a sunny side up egg. It also comes with Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese and a special sauce on a sesame seed brioche bun.

The Decadence burger is served with truffle fries.

“When developing recipes we always try to touch on all of our flavor profiles: sweet, salty, sour, bitter and the ever elusive umami,” said BLT Prime chef de cuisine Bill Williamson.

“This burger leans more toward the umami profiles, while the sweetness from the bacon adds a nice touch to the richness of the burger and the sharp cheddar cheese cuts the richness,” he said.

The Decadence Burger will be available at BLT Prime through May 31.

Hamburgers were popularized in the U.S. at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. Americans consume about 50 billion burgers a year.

A $45 burger is expensive. But it’s far from the most expensive. The restaurant Fleur at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas serves the FleurBurger 5000, which costs $5,000.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.