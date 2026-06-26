WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Wheatland Spring Adorn Italian Pilsner

A very tasty union of Italy and Virginia!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Wheatland Spring Adorn Italian Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Wheatland Farm + Brewery, in Waterford, Virginia
Description: an Italian-style Pilsner brewed with 100% Virginia grain, spring water and Old World and New School hops
ABV: 5.3%
Pairing suggestions: Any kind of pizza, charcuterie, fried stuff like calamari and arancini, steamed clams
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