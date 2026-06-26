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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Wheatland Spring Adorn Italian Pilsner

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

June 26, 2026, 12:40 PM

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Wheatland Spring Adorn Italian Pilsner

A very tasty union of Italy and Virginia!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Wheatland Spring Adorn Italian Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Wheatland Farm + Brewery, in Waterford, Virginia

Description: an Italian-style Pilsner brewed with 100% Virginia grain, spring water and Old World and New School hops

ABV: 5.3%

Pairing suggestions: Any kind of pizza, charcuterie, fried stuff like calamari and arancini, steamed clams

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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