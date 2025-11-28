Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bierstadt Helles Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 28, 2025, 11:55 AM

Who doesn’t want to go to “beer city”?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bierstadt Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Description: A traditional German-style helles lager that shouldn’t leave you unable to defend your views on politics and religion.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Seafood (such as clams, scallops and lobster rolls), buffalo wings and hot Nashville chicken sandwiches, red sauce and Italian dishes.

