The latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week features Bierstadt Helles Lager, a traditional German-style helles lager.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Bierstadt Helles Lager

Who doesn’t want to go to “beer city”?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bierstadt Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Description: A traditional German-style helles lager that shouldn’t leave you unable to defend your views on politics and religion.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Seafood (such as clams, scallops and lobster rolls), buffalo wings and hot Nashville chicken sandwiches, red sauce and Italian dishes.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.