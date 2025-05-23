Live Radio
Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 23, 2025, 9:00 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Human Robot Hallertau Pils

WASHINGTON — Now all you need is an actual robot to bring you a glass of this beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award Greg Engert to talk about Human Robot Hallertau Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Human Robot, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Description: A pils brewed as an ode to the industrial German pilsners of the ’50’s to the late ’70’s, when technology allowed more efficient processes, but the liquid was still brewed “the old way.”

ABV: 5.2%

Pairing suggestions: Fresh green salas, Seafood of any kind, Garlicky food like shrimp scampi, Olives (Greek cuisine).

