Beer of the Week: Saint X Rauchhaus Smoked Amber Lager

Bavaria meets the bayou!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Saint X Rauchhaus Smoked Amber Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Saint X, New Orleans, Louisiana

Description: A smoked amber lager brewed in collaboration with Freigeist Bierkultur, featuring a blend of Bavarian barley malts and Devil Moon Barbecue-smoked malt (white oak and pecan wood)

ABV: 4.6%

Pairing suggestions: Barbecue, dirty rice and gumbo (no surprises there), grilled seafood and red-sauce Italian dishes

