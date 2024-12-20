Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Aurora Reindeer Breath Stout

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

December 20, 2024, 1:30 AM

What’s an even better way to get your candy cane fix?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Aurora Reindeer Breath Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

BreweryAurora Brewing Co., Finger Lakes, New York

Description: A chocolaty, balanced stout conditioned on toasted cacao nibs, candy canes and chocolate peppermint bark

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Indian food like butter chicken, lamb vindaloo and chicken tikka masala, and cheesecake and ice cream of all kinds

