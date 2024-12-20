WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Aurora Reindeer Breath Stout

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Greg Engert sip and discuss Aurora Reindeer Breath Stout in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

What’s an even better way to get your candy cane fix?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Aurora Reindeer Breath Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Aurora Brewing Co., Finger Lakes, New York

Description: A chocolaty, balanced stout conditioned on toasted cacao nibs, candy canes and chocolate peppermint bark

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Indian food like butter chicken, lamb vindaloo and chicken tikka masala, and cheesecake and ice cream of all kinds

