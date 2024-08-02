WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Suarez Family While Helles Lager

While away some time with a glass of this!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Suarez Family While Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Suarez Family Brewery, Hudson, New York
Description: A lager featuring tasting notes of cream of wheat, fresh hay, subtle grass, white grape and just a bit of herbaceous European hop character. Finishes dry with a kiss of honeycomb aroma
ABV: 5%
Pairing suggestions: Raw fish (be it ceviche or sushi rolls), all types of sausages, pub grub sandwiches, such as BLTs and Reubens
