WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Wayfinder Hell Lagerbier

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about Wayfinder Hell Lagerbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. BOTW 5-24-24 Wayfinder Hell Lagerbier

The name should probably be “heaven” instead!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Wayfinder Hell Lagerbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Wayfinder Beer in Portland, Ore.

Description: Crisp, light, refreshing and brilliantly effervescent with a floral, noble hop aroma.

ABV: 4.7%

Pairing suggestions: Buttery seafood like scallops or lobster, classic Bavarian pretzels, doughy Neapolitan pizza and fried foods of all kinds.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.