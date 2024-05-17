WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Drekker GORP Be With You Trail Mix Sour

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Drekker GORP Be With You Trail Mix Sour for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Grab your backpack… and a cooler!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Drekker GORP Be With You Trail Mix Sour for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Drekker Brewing Co., Fargo, North Dakota

Description: A trail mix inspired smoothie sour ale loaded up with plums, cranberries and raspberries, along with peanuts and chocolate

ABV: 6.4%

Pairing suggestions: Desserts of all kinds, candy (peanut butter cups and Snickers, specifically), all things mozzarella, lasagna and Margherita pizza

