Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Drekker GORP Be With You Trail Mix Sour

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 17, 2024, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
WTOP's Beer of the Week: Drekker GORP Be With You Trail Mix Sour

Grab your backpack… and a cooler!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Drekker GORP Be With You Trail Mix Sour for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Drekker Brewing Co., Fargo, North Dakota

Description: A trail mix inspired smoothie sour ale loaded up with plums, cranberries and raspberries, along with peanuts and chocolate

ABV: 6.4%

Pairing suggestions: Desserts of all kinds, candy (peanut butter cups and Snickers, specifically), all things mozzarella, lasagna and Margherita pizza

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up