WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Ocelot In Between Stars Dark Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 1, 2024, 11:15 AM

BOTW Ocelot in Between Stars Dark Lager

See the dark, taste the light.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Ocelot and Celestial Beerworks In Between Stars Dark Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Breweries: Ocelot Brewing Co., Dulles, Virginia; Celestial Beerworks, Dallas, Texas

Description: A traditional Czech-style collaboration lager, brewed with Vienna, caramel and chocolate grains

ABV: 5.2%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled meats and veggies; spicy Chinese, Thai and Indian cuisine

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

