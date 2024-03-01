WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Ocelot In Between Stars Dark Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and the Neighborhood Restaurant Group beer director Greg Engert talk about Ocelot and Celestial Beerworks In Between Stars Dark Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

See the dark, taste the light.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Ocelot and Celestial Beerworks In Between Stars Dark Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Breweries: Ocelot Brewing Co., Dulles, Virginia; Celestial Beerworks, Dallas, Texas

Description: A traditional Czech-style collaboration lager, brewed with Vienna, caramel and chocolate grains

ABV: 5.2%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled meats and veggies; spicy Chinese, Thai and Indian cuisine

