WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Ocelot In Between Stars Dark Lager

See the dark, taste the light.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Ocelot and Celestial Beerworks In Between Stars Dark Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Breweries: Ocelot Brewing Co., Dulles, Virginia; Celestial Beerworks, Dallas, Texas
Description: A traditional Czech-style collaboration lager, brewed with Vienna, caramel and chocolate grains
ABV: 5.2%
Pairing suggestions: Grilled meats and veggies; spicy Chinese, Thai and Indian cuisine
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.