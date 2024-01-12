WTOP’s Beer of the Week: De Ranke Père Noël Xmas Beer

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about De Ranke Père Noël Xmas Beer.

Don’t be fooled by what that calendar says!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about De Ranke Père Noël Xmas Beer for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brouwerij-Brasserie De Ranke, Dottignies, Belgium.

Description: A bitter amber Christmas beer with a hint of licorice.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, Japanese Tonkatsu, German pork schnitzel, spicy Nashville fried chicken sandwich.

