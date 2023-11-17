WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Oxbow Saphaus Smoked Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert sip Oxbow Saphaus Smoked Lager in the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

And you thought maple syrup was only for pancakes.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to discuss Oxbow Saphaus Smoked Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Oxbow Brewing Co., Newcastle, Maine

Description: A smoked dark lager brewed with Maine maple syrup.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing and all the fixings. Pork chops and baked beans. Breakfast stuff like French toast and bacon and eggs.

This story was first published on Nov. 11, 2022.