WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Oxbow Saphaus Smoked Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 17, 2023, 12:05 AM

And you thought maple syrup was only for pancakes.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to discuss Oxbow Saphaus Smoked Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Oxbow Brewing Co., Newcastle, Maine

Description: A smoked dark lager brewed with Maine maple syrup.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing and all the fixings. Pork chops and baked beans. Breakfast stuff like French toast and bacon and eggs.

This story was first published on Nov. 11, 2022.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

