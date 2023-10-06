WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Port City Monumental IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Port City Monumental IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

A monumental ode to the monument!

Brewery: Port City Brewing Co., Alexandria, Virginia

Description: This IPA pours bright copper with a floral aroma, flavors of citrus and pine, and hints of toasty malt notes. This IPA shows a balance between hop bitterness and clean malt flavors

ABV: 6.7%

Pairing suggestions: Indian curries, burritos and chimichangas, steaks or burgers on the grill and spicy barbecue

