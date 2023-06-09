WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Forest & Main Dark Mild Ale

Take a ride on the mild side! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Forest & Main Dark Mild Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Forest & Main Brewing Co., Ambler, Pennsylvania
Description: A traditional, British-style, dark mild ale
ABV: 3.9%
Pairing suggestions: Red sauce dishes, British pub fare like fish and chips, Indian cuisine
