WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Forest & Main Dark Mild Ale

Take a ride on the mild side! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Forest & Main Dark Mild Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Forest & Main Brewing Co., Ambler, Pennsylvania

Description: A traditional, British-style, dark mild ale

ABV: 3.9%

Pairing suggestions: Red sauce dishes, British pub fare like fish and chips, Indian cuisine

