WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Fidens The Color of the Night Oatmeal Stout

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Fidens The Color of the Night Oatmeal Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

A stout… that won’t put you out!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Fidens The Color of the Night Oatmeal Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Fidens Brewing — Albany, New York

Description: an Oatmeal stout featuring a complex grain bill of English and German Malts with notes of chocolate, coffee and sweet bread

ABV: 5.2%

Pairing suggestions: Oysters, seared scallops and fried shrimp, chargrilled steak and veggies and desserts, like apple pie al la mode

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.