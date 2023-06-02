WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Ayinger Maibock

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert sip and discuss Ayinger Maibock for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Ayinger Privatbrauerei, Aying, Germany

Description: A traditional German Maibock featuring a full, malty body with spicy, aristocratic Hallertauer hops in abundance.

ABV: 6.9%

Pairing suggestions: German cuisine (surprise!), grilled steak and grilled veggies, spicier foods like jambalaya or gumbo

