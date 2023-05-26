WTOP’s Beer of the Week: The Seed Fiore Italian Pilsner

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about The Seed Fiore Italian Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: The Seed: A Living Beer Project, Atlantic City, New Jersey

Description: An Italian-style pilsner featuring a mix of noble flowers and herbs, a fresh, bready malt backbone and a squeaky clean finish

ABV: 5.1%

Pairing suggestions: Fried seafood of all kinds, spicier cuisines such as Indian curries or jerk chicken, rich Italian dishes such as carbonara

